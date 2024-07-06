First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $1,900.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $1,950.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut First Citizens BancShares from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective (up previously from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,842.40.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

FCNCA opened at $1,692.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,703.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1,582.75. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $1,241.05 and a 52-week high of $1,810.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.27 by $8.65. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 190.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,273,568 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,039,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,120,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 12,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

