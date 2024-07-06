First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded First American Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.25.

NYSE FAF opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.28. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.22). First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 101.44%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in First American Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in First American Financial in the third quarter valued at $3,988,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial in the third quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 69.9% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 45,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

