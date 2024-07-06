Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 4,300 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Findlay Park Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 251,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Pool were worth $101,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Pool by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Pool by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Pool by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 6.1% in the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POOL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Pool from $416.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.00.

Pool stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $299.78. 324,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.88. Pool Co. has a one year low of $298.07 and a one year high of $422.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $348.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.11.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 37.56%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

