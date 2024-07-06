Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 30,900 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Findlay Park Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,750,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,900 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 2.2% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.31% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $240,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $487,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Mill Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 135,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,674,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.79. 2,072,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,429. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.15 and a 200 day moving average of $133.23. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $141.59. The company has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 350,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,442.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 350,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at $565,442.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,506 shares of company stock valued at $609,374 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

