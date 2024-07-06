Findlay Park Partners LLP Purchases New Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,644,311 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,838,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the third quarter valued at $5,511,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the third quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 5.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CRH by 4,713.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,713,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,842 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

Shares of NYSE:CRH traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $73.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,796,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470,968. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.26. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $51.59 and a 52-week high of $88.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. On average, analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

