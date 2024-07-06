Findlay Park Partners LLP Invests $114.84 Million in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 204,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,836,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.26% of MSCI as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 819,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,506,000 after acquiring an additional 57,342 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $2,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,579,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,254.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSCI. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.53.

MSCI Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $4.23 on Friday, reaching $495.24. 381,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,287. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.95 and a 52 week high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

