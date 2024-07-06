Findlay Park Partners LLP Increases Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,370,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 342,485 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises about 1.7% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.21% of Canadian National Railway worth $180,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 12,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 23,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 28,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

NYSE CNI traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $117.93. 517,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,589. The company has a market cap of $74.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.10. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNI. StockNews.com lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.95.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

