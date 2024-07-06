Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.12

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.12 and traded as high as $41.76. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $41.55, with a volume of 21,109,495 shares.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average of $40.14. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 54.0% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 16.2% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 24,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 534.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.0% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares in the last quarter.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

