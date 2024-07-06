Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) vs. UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Financial Analysis

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) and UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Financial Institutions pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. UniCredit pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Financial Institutions pays out 47.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Financial Institutions has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Financial Institutions is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Financial Institutions and UniCredit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Financial Institutions 11.53% 9.66% 0.65% UniCredit N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Financial Institutions 0 3 0 0 2.00 UniCredit 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Financial Institutions and UniCredit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Financial Institutions presently has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.05%. Given Financial Institutions’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Financial Institutions is more favorable than UniCredit.

Risk & Volatility

Financial Institutions has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UniCredit has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.5% of Financial Institutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of UniCredit shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Financial Institutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Financial Institutions and UniCredit’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Financial Institutions $334.38 million 0.86 $50.26 million $2.51 7.41 UniCredit $26.50 billion 2.55 $9.32 billion N/A N/A

UniCredit has higher revenue and earnings than Financial Institutions.

Summary

Financial Institutions beats UniCredit on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc. operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan products include term loans and lines of credit; short and medium-term commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment; commercial business loans to the agricultural industry; commercial mortgage loans; one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, home improvement loans, closed-end home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, such as automobile, secured installment, and personal loans. The company offers personal insurance products, including automobile, homeowners, boat, recreational vehicle, landlord, and umbrella coverage; commercial insurance comprising property, liability, automobile, inland marine, workers compensation, bonds, crop, and umbrella insurance products; and financial services, such as life and disability insurance, medicare supplements, long-term care, annuities, mutual funds, and retirement programs. In addition, it offers customized investment advisory, wealth management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust that holds residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans. Financial Institutions, Inc. was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Warsaw, New York.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services. In addition, it offers transactional and risk management, and strategic advisory and funding services; group trade and correspondent banking services; and payments and cash management solutions. The company serves SME, corporate, multinational corporate, financial institution, and public sector clients, as well as retail, private banking, wealth management, and family office clients. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

