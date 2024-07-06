Financial Analysis: VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) & Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) and VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and VersaBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 13.71% 4.57% 0.50% VersaBank 17.02% 12.26% 1.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.6% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of VersaBank shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $112.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. VersaBank pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VersaBank pays out 5.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and VersaBank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A VersaBank 0 0 1 0 3.00

VersaBank has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.45%. Given VersaBank’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VersaBank is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and VersaBank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach $431.97 million 1.34 $70.01 million $485.58 9.89 VersaBank $176.45 million 1.57 $31.26 million $1.32 8.10

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has higher revenue and earnings than VersaBank. VersaBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VersaBank has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VersaBank beats Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, market rate savings, and money market accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement account. The company also provides personal, home, commercial real estate, real estate and construction, and commercial business loans, as well as lines of credit; financing for residential loans comprising single-family and multifamily loans; and credit and debit cards. In addition, it offers account management, receivables and payables, and risk management services; commercial lending services; and faith-based and healthcare banking services, as well as online and mobile banking services. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

About VersaBank

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages. In addition, it offers cybersecurity services. The company was formerly known as Pacific & Western Bank of Canada and changed its name to VersaBank in May 2016. VersaBank was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

