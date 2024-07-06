Financial Analysis: Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC)

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.5% of Marin Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Marin Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Beyond Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Marin Software and Beyond Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marin Software and Beyond Commerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software $17.73 million 0.41 -$21.92 million ($6.26) -0.37 Beyond Commerce $3.56 million 0.00 -$2.28 million N/A N/A

Beyond Commerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marin Software.

Volatility and Risk

Marin Software has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Commerce has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Marin Software and Beyond Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software -107.95% -78.95% -57.29% Beyond Commerce -73.21% N/A -61.06%

Summary

Marin Software beats Beyond Commerce on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Beyond Commerce

Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in the business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience management, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in February 2009. Beyond Commerce, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

