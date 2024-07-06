Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Position Increased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,614,000 after purchasing an additional 61,132 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $714,000.

RACE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $461.67.

NYSE RACE traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $422.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $415.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.93. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $285.02 and a 1-year high of $442.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 43.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $2.443 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

