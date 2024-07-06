Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Sells 503 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 166,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,291,000 after purchasing an additional 20,018 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $850,000. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 5,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $989,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GS stock traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $464.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,594,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,111. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $471.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $454.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $149.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $486.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Argus upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

