Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 443.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 772,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,157,000 after acquiring an additional 630,515 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 90,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $106.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,210. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

