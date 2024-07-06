Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) CEO Sells $105,962.31 in Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 17,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $105,962.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,878.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Everspin Technologies Stock Down 6.1 %

MRAM opened at $6.04 on Friday. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61. The company has a market cap of $129.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $14.43 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everspin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everspin Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRAM. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

