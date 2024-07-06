Everscale Hits One Day Volume of $880,625.24 (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Everscale has a total market capitalization of $104.75 million and approximately $880,625.24 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Everscale has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for $0.0532 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Everscale alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Everscale Profile

Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,115,790,530 coins and its circulating supply is 1,970,697,611 coins. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everscale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everscale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.