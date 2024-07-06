EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CEO Sells $414,200.00 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CEO Jayme Mendal sold 20,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $414,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,356.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jayme Mendal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverQuote alerts:

On Wednesday, May 29th, Jayme Mendal sold 5,750 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $141,450.00.

EverQuote Price Performance

EVER opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $726.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $91.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.36 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EVER shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EverQuote

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 446.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.