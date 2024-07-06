Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.76

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and traded as high as $8.40. Everi shares last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 403,947 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EVRI shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Everi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Get Everi alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EVRI

Everi Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $697.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). Everi had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 5,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $39,321.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $39,321.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,188.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $38,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,082,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,223,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,043 shares of company stock worth $1,073,022 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Everi

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 49,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lifted its stake in Everi by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 48,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 18,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everi

(Get Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.