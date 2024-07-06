Everdome (DOME) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.58 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Everdome has a total market cap of $8.58 million and $912,790.04 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everdome token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Everdome has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Everdome

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 91,138,708,945 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,985,148,315 tokens. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

