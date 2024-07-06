Evercore ISI Trims Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Target Price to $260.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $266.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DHR. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Danaher from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $268.67.

Get Danaher alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Danaher

Danaher Stock Down 0.3 %

DHR stock opened at $239.25 on Tuesday. Danaher has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $269.11. The company has a market cap of $177.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $11,735,699.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in Danaher by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Danaher by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.