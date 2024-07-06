Evercore ISI Raises Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $105.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.48.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $99.59 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $103.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.15 and a 200-day moving average of $92.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $9,021,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 414,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,009,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,457.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $9,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 414,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,154 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,696 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 105,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 147,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 73,363 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 582,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,624,000 after purchasing an additional 37,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 58,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

