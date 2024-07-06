European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $87.05

Shares of European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.05 ($1.10) and traded as low as GBX 85.36 ($1.08). European Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 87.40 ($1.11), with a volume of 701,564 shares.

European Assets Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 88.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 87.05. The firm has a market cap of £313.98 million, a P/E ratio of 872.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

European Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.

About European Assets Trust

In related news, insider Kevin Troup acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £9,680 ($12,243.87). In related news, insider Kate Cornish Bowden purchased 30,000 shares of European Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £27,000 ($34,151.28). Also, insider Kevin Troup acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £9,680 ($12,243.87). 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

