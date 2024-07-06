Ethereum Reaches Market Cap of $366.23 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $3,046.91 or 0.05270854 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market cap of $366.23 billion and $12.37 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000632 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00045512 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008168 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00014008 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012538 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000119 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00010343 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000150 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002127 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.
Ethereum Profile
Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,198,372 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum
Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.
