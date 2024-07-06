Ethereum Price Reaches $3,065.29 on Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 6th. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $368.44 billion and approximately $11.65 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $3,065.29 or 0.05280228 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00047281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008307 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00014210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012810 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010579 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,198,372 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.

