Ergo (ERG) Price Tops $0.83 on Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $63.43 million and approximately $746,044.61 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,435.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.11 or 0.00576073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00010073 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.10 or 0.00110044 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00035910 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.44 or 0.00277194 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00039058 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00062288 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,226,079 coins and its circulating supply is 76,226,619 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

