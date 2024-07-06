Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,214 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Entegris worth $23,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $624,323.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $624,323.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,723. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Performance

ENTG stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.11. 771,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,847. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.13 and a twelve month high of $146.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.24 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

