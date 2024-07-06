EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

ENLC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.33.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

NYSE:ENLC opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 2.43. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 2.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,860,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after buying an additional 111,300 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,116,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,870,000 after purchasing an additional 248,100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 240.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 263,100 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,160,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,469,000 after purchasing an additional 68,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,991,000. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

