Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,893,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 875,524 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.29% of Energy Transfer worth $155,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ET shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

ET traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,281,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,034,867. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $16.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09. The company has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 116.51%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

