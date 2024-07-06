Energi (NRG) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.62 Million

Energi (NRG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $6.62 million and approximately $699,062.76 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0847 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded down 15.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00044446 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007864 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00012112 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00010180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 78,224,940 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

