Emera Incorporated to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.81 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Emera in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.88. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Emera’s FY2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS.
Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion. Emera had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 9.69%.
Emera Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of TSE:EMA opened at C$45.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$47.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.90. Emera has a one year low of C$43.67 and a one year high of C$55.74.
Emera Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.717 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.70%.
Emera Company Profile
Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Emera
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.