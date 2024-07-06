Emera Incorporated to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.81 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Emera in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.88. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Emera’s FY2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion. Emera had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 9.69%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Emera from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Emera from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Emera from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$50.78.

Emera Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TSE:EMA opened at C$45.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$47.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.90. Emera has a one year low of C$43.67 and a one year high of C$55.74.

Emera Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.717 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.70%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

