Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.71 and last traded at $23.71. 251 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.79.

Elisa Oyj Stock Down 4.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.54.

Elisa Oyj Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.6122 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. Elisa Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

About Elisa Oyj

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications services in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers. The company offers data communication services, including fixed and mobile network subscriptions, supplementary digital services, cable-tv subscriptions, and entertainment services, as well as eBook services.

