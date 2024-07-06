Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) EVP Sells $338,000.00 in Stock

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) EVP Valerie Morisset sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 462,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,582.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ELYM opened at $6.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $197.24 million, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of -0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eliem Therapeutics stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Eliem Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company's stock.

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in psychiatry, epilepsy, chronic pain, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

