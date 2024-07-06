Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,764 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,488 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $44,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on EXP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $311.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.80. 288,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,701. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.03 and a fifty-two week high of $276.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.48). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.34%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

