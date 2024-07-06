DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Lifted to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HSBC currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DouYu International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $557.18 million, a PE ratio of -46.34 and a beta of 0.94. DouYu International has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $18.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.77.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. DouYu International had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOYU. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DouYu International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,750,000. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth $2,006,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in DouYu International by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 32,857 shares during the period. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

