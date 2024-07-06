Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 203,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,706,000. Charles Schwab comprises about 0.9% of Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,771,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369,091 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,015 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,627,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,584,000 after purchasing an additional 296,317 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $950,192,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,237,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,954,000 after acquiring an additional 560,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $3,045,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,353.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $652,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 570,657 shares in the company, valued at $41,366,925.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $3,045,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,353.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 658,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,146 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,143,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,245,022. The company has a market capitalization of $130.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

