Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $126.50. The stock had a trading volume of 199,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,576. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $132.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.96.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

