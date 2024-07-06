Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes $686,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,302,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,346,000 after buying an additional 383,206 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,001,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,676,000 after buying an additional 496,069 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 803,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,938,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 764,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,667,000 after buying an additional 30,109 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 651,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,286,000 after buying an additional 22,883 shares during the period.

SLYV traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,124. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $84.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.98.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

