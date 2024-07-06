Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 363,330 Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 363,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,747,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OWL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,480,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,162,000 after purchasing an additional 281,324 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,177,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,347,000 after buying an additional 3,565,657 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,620,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,948,000 after acquiring an additional 100,188 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,030,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,517,000. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:OWL remained flat at $17.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,872,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,139,954. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.50, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $19.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.39.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $486.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.47 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.84%. Equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OWL. UBS Group raised Blue Owl Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.27.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

