Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New $529,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMMD. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 509,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,373,000 after acquiring an additional 305,015 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,576,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,254,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 285,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,300,000 after acquiring an additional 120,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,554,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,725,000 after acquiring an additional 120,123 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS SMMD traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.92. 49,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.35.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

