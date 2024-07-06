Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $9.69 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 230,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,685,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,303,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,564,880. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The firm has a market cap of $80.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day moving average is $41.93.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

