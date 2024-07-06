Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $670,000 in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,744,000 after acquiring an additional 126,231 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,294,000. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 0.9 %

ELF stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,306. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.47 and a 52 week high of $221.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 90.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ELF shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on e.l.f. Beauty

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 11,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $2,005,471.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,777.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 74,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $12,388,646.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,161 shares in the company, valued at $52,609,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 11,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $2,005,471.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,777.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 249,335 shares of company stock worth $42,918,723. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.