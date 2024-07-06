Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $653,000 in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $402.40. 115,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,461. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $398.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.72. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.21 and a 1-year high of $437.39.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.39 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.14.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total value of $2,252,315.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,656 shares in the company, valued at $258,909,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total value of $2,252,315.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,656 shares in the company, valued at $258,909,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total value of $6,051,220.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 791,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,162,563.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,621 shares of company stock worth $11,816,852. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

