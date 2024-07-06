Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $642,000 in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,173,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,177,000 after buying an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,811,000 after purchasing an additional 38,557 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Entegris by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 487,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,414,000 after buying an additional 62,761 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $902,593.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $902,593.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,752 shares of company stock worth $1,792,723. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.11. 771,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,847. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.58. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.88, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.13 and a 12-month high of $146.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.24 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

