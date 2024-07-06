Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $617,000 in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 611.1% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,417,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,629. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average of $43.64. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $48.33.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

