Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $595,000 in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,229 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $74,977,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 4,691.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 277,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,415,000 after buying an additional 272,113 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 2,034.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 211,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,138,000 after buying an additional 201,764 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,356,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 594,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,449,000 after buying an additional 128,788 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Stock Up 0.0 %

SPSC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.44. 95,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,431. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.96 and a fifty-two week high of $218.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $149.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPS Commerce

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SPS Commerce news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.