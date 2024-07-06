Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $565,000 in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,944,816,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Kenvue by 576.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,472,000 after purchasing an additional 61,084,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kenvue by 4,057.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,413,040 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 109,327,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,118,056 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,100,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue Stock Performance

KVUE stock remained flat at $18.31 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12,172,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,349,858. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.89. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

