Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $543,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $452,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 7.5% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on VLO. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Argus lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $5.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.78. 2,416,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,545. The stock has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.14. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $112.16 and a 12 month high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

