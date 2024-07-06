Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $5.10 Million in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,099,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $2,061,490,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Accenture by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,751,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $614,615,000 after purchasing an additional 875,723 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,168,000. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,220,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,421,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total transaction of $1,369,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,083 shares of company stock worth $6,302,285 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $6.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $299.12. 3,158,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,785. The company has a market cap of $187.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $278.69 and a 52-week high of $387.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $299.38 and a 200 day moving average of $335.07.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.74.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

