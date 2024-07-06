Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 242,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,445,000 after buying an additional 28,515 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 19,359 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.51. 3,216,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,355,157. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.28. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

