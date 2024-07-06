Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ED shares. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.27.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.6 %

ED stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.27. 1,551,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,888. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.05. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.